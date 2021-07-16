Skydivers set to land in Downtown Niagara Falls Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The show will be in the sky Wednesday in Niagara Falls.

Five skydivers will leap out of a plane over the Horseshoe Falls at 14,000 feet before soaring to a landing in the parking lot of the Sheraton Hotel at Third and Niagara Streets.

It's part of the first-ever Skydive Niagara Event to raise the profile of the American side of the Falls.

An after-party with live music will follow on Old Falls Street.

The skydiving event is set to begin at 6 p.m.

In the event of rain, festivities will be pushed back to Thursday.

