Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skydive Niagara event postponed to Wednesday due to weather

items.[0].image.alt
City of Niagara Falls
A team of skydivers will land in Niagara Falls Wednesday.
0716 SKYDIVING POSTER.png
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 11:58:51-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Due to the potential for rain in the area the Skydive Niagara event scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to Wednesday.

Wednesday evening five skydivers will leap out of a plane over the Horseshoe Falls at 14,000 feet before soaring to a landing in the parking lot of the Sheraton Hotel at Third and Niagara Streets.

It's part of the first-ever Skydive Niagara Event to raise the profile of the American side of the Falls.

An after-party with live music will follow on Old Falls Street.

The skydiving event is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong