Skateboarder struck and killed by vehicle in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a skateboarder was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Chautauqua County Sunday.

Police say troopers from Jamestown responded to State Route 430 in the Town of Ellery around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Investigation revealed a vehicle traveling westbound struck 22-year-old Bannon L. Eimiller of Bemus Point who was riding his skateboard in the westbound lane.

According to NYSP, troopers attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived but Eimiller was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to ECMC.

No charges were announced and the investigation is ongoing.