Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skateboarder struck and killed by vehicle in Chautauqua County

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 10:10:14-04

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police say a skateboarder was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Chautauqua County Sunday.

Police say troopers from Jamestown responded to State Route 430 in the Town of Ellery around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Investigation revealed a vehicle traveling westbound struck 22-year-old Bannon L. Eimiller of Bemus Point who was riding his skateboard in the westbound lane.

According to NYSP, troopers attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived but Eimiller was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to ECMC.

No charges were announced and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma