A six-year-old boy is looking to claim the top prize in this year's USA Mullet Competition.

Lincoln Prater has been growing out his hair for the last few years, and this will be his second year in the competition.

The winner of the mullet competition receives a $25,000 grand prize, but Lincoln says, if he wins, he will donate the prize money to the families impacted by the Tops shooting.

To vote for Lincoln, you have to like his picture on Facebook.