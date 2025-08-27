Six teenagers arrested following shots-fired call on Concord Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police said six teenagers were arrested Monday following a shots-fired call on Concord Street.

A caller told officers that a bullet was fired from a neighboring home at about 10:15 p.m. into theirs, where children were playing.

Police said a search warrant was obtained for the neighboring home, and there they recovered a Polymer 80 ghost gun.

Two 18-year-olds from Buffalo, Jasmilly DeJesus and Paul Tolbert, were arrested, in addition to a 14-year-old Buffalo girl, a 15-year-old Buffalo boy and two 16-year-old Buffalo boys. They were all charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.