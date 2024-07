TOWN OF ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six people were injured in an ATV crash on Friday night, according to the Forestville Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to an ATV crash just after 9:20 p.m. in the Town of Arkwright.

The Forestville Fire Department said six people were injured in the crash. Three of them were ejected from the ATV.

One person was flown to a hospital in Buffalo, while the other five were driven there.