Six people assisted by Red Cross after fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say six people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire in the city's Kenfield neighborhood, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say a fire broke out in the second floor at a home on Easton Avenue just after 2 p.m.

Fire marshals say the fire caused $43,000 in damage to the building and $20,000 to the contents.

According to investigators, four adults and two children are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.