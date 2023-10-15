Six months of sun at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The rain and cloudy conditions turned into a disappointment for those who came to the Buffalo Museum of Science, hoping to catch a glimpse of Saturday's partial solar eclipse.

However, this weekend also serves as the launching point of the museum's eclipse programming.

This leads up to the total solar eclipse that will pass right over Buffalo on April 8.

The next six months at the Buffalo Museum of Science will be all eclipse, all the time.

There are many events planned including programs covering the science behind eclipses, as well as eclipse safety.

The museum is distributing 300,000 pairs of free glasses that you can pick up anytime at your local library.