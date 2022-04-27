Six Flags Darien Lake soon opens a new water slide “Wahoo Wave”

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake will soon open its new water slide called the “Wahoo Wave coming Memorial Day weekend.

The 60-feet tall water slide is almost done with being pieced together, and the president of the park, Chris Thorpe, says this ride will be one of the tallest water slides in the park.

“This ride has been two years in the making,” Thorpe says. “We’ve been designing it, putting it together, and making it fit just right as a compliment to the other rides.”

The park president says family and friends will be able to go up and down in a unique way.

“Riders are sent to this accelerating plunge then come up 60 feet on the other wall, which creates a sense of weightlessness,” Thorpe says.

Thorpe says aside from the new water slide, riders will also notice some additional shaded seating areas this summer, and of course, Six Flags Darien Lake is looking for some new hires.

“We need lifeguards. We need ride attendants. We need food workers. We’re hiring in every area,” says Jody Brege, a Communications Manager of Six Flags Darien Lake. “We need Security guards. We have a commendation with a hotel and campground. We need positions for our hotel and front desk, so we have a lot of jobs to pick from.”

Brege says most wages are $15 for 18 years and over.

“But there is a minimum wage for 14 and 15-year-olds, but it’s a first-time job for many,” Brege says. “I started working here when I was 16 years ago, and I made it a career, so all of those options are possible, and we hope everyone comes out and enjoys their summer with us.”