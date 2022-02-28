Six Flags Darien Lake set to rebrand its waterpark and add a new water slide

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it is set to rebrand its waterpark and add a new water slide.

The Splashtown waterpark will be rebranded to "Six Flags Hurricane Harbor" and a 60-foot tall water slide named "Wahoo Wave" will be added.

Six Flags is committed to making the park bigger, better and now wetter than ever with the addition of this world-class waterpark attraction, Wahoo Wave. With non-stop, soaking thrills for the entire family, Hurricane Harbor will be the perfect summertime escape. - Park President Chris Thorpe

"Following a six-story climb to the top of the tower, Wahoo Wave riders will twist through a hairpin turn, followed by a corkscrew. Without warning, riders in four-person tubes will plunge down an unforgettable, three-story drop. This adrenaline-packed adventure will send riders into near-vertical motions to experience extended hang times and zero g-forces," a release says.

In addition to the new water slide, the following is also coming to the waterpark:

Expanded seating and additional lounge chairs;

Improved shaded areas;

Selfie photo spot featuring a 20-foot shark prop; and

New, tropically-themed wave pool mural.

Six Flags Darien Lake said construction on Wahoo Wave is underway and is expected to be complete when the waterpark opens this May.