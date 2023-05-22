Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six Flags Darien Lake ranked as one of top theme parks in North America

six flags darien lake.jpg
Six Flags Darien Lake
six flags darien lake.jpg
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 12:03:28-04

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Genesee County's Six Flags Darien Lake was ranked one of the top theme parks in North America, according to HomeToGo.

Darien Lake was ranked first in the "Most Affordable Theme Parks in North America Based on Price" category. A ticket at the amusement
park runs for $39.99 and parking at $20 a day.

The theme park came in fifth in the "Top Theme Parks in North America" category. Only Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Hersheypark, Canada's Wonderland, and Cedar Point placed higher.

You can read more about the rankings, here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up