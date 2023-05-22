Six Flags Darien Lake ranked as one of top theme parks in North America

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — Genesee County's Six Flags Darien Lake was ranked one of the top theme parks in North America, according to HomeToGo.

Darien Lake was ranked first in the "Most Affordable Theme Parks in North America Based on Price" category. A ticket at the amusement

park runs for $39.99 and parking at $20 a day.

The theme park came in fifth in the "Top Theme Parks in North America" category. Only Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Hersheypark, Canada's Wonderland, and Cedar Point placed higher.

You can read more about the rankings, here.

