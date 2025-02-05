Six Flags Darien Lake looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees for 2025 season

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it is looking to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees ahead of opening day of the 2025 season on May 16.
Positions available include:
- Food & Beverage Associates
- Ride Operators
- Lifeguards
- Sales Associates for Merchandise
- Park Services Attendants
- Hotel and Campground Associates
- And more
Hourly pay starts at $15.50 for those who are 16 or older based on experience, prior service and position.
Darien Lake said it offers competitive wages and perks for its associates, including:
- Discounts on park food and merchandise
- Reward and recognition programs
- Exclusive park events for associate
- Ride nights
- A cafeteria with discount meals
- Free admission to any Six Flags park
It said it will start filling the positions during a week-long hiring blitz that will be held from February 15 to February 22 as part of a large recruiting campaign by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation across all its parks in North America.
You can apply online or visit the park’s Employment Office during the following times to learn about the job opportunities and be interviewed same-day:
- Tuesday, Feb. 18 — 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 19 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 20 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 21 — 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 22 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Seasonal associates are the lifeblood of our business and play an instrumental role in consistently delivering amazing experiences to our park guests. We offer competitive wages and unbeatable perks that include opportunities for leadership development, paid internships, career advancement, and so much more. We look forward to welcoming new associates for what I’m sure will be a FUN and exciting 2025 season!”