Six Flags Darien Lake 'Giant Wheel' dismantled

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family favorite at Six Flags Darien Lake is being dismantled.

The 38-year-old "Giant Wheel" closed prior to the 2021 season, and was considered "retired."

The area where the Ferris wheel is located could see a new ride in its future.

Park officials released the following statement:

"As we plan for future growth, we identify rides that are no longer a good fit for our attraction’s lineup. Retiring these rides will make way for future new thrills for our guests.

The Giant Wheel has reached the end of its useful life and is currently being removed. We greatly appreciate the history and tradition of this classic and thank you for your patience while we evaluate alternatives for a replacement ride in the future."

The amusement park is slated to open for the 2022 season May 27.