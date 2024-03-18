Watch Now
Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor looking to hire over 1,500 seasonal employees for 2024 season

Six Flags Darien Lake
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 18, 2024
Six Flags Darien Lake and Hurricane Harbor are looking to hire over 1,500 seasonal employees for the 2024 season

Six Flags Darien Lake is set to open for the season on May 17 and positions available include:

  • Lifeguards
  • Ride Operators
  • Food & Beverage
  • Security
  • More

Six Flags said most positions are available for those 16 and older, with select opportunities for those 14 and older.
Those interested are encouraged to attend the hiring event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel. You should bring your social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age OR a school ID and birth certificate.

If you're unable to attend the hiring event, you can also apply online here. if you have any questions you can call Six Flags Darien Lakes Human Resources office at (585) 599-5108, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

