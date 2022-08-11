Sisters united after more than 60 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After more than 60 years of waiting, two women have finally been united face to face as sisters.

"I always wanted a sister. I had a brother but I never had a sister," Susan High said, "There aren't even words to capture this moment. I looked for my biological family for a really long time, and I kept hitting dead ends. I finally gave up. A few years later, I get an email saying we might be sisters, and the rest is history."

"We're just ecstatic. It's just been so long, and we love each other. We really do," Lynn Usewicz said.

Usewicz was born in Buffalo. High was born in Rochester. Both were adopted.

High searched for her birth family for years with no success. Then, about two years ago, Usewicz attempted to find her birth family on Ancestry.com.

"I took the test, the DNA test, and I see this person," Usewicz said.

Usewicz saw she had a strong DNA match with a woman in Arizona, so she reached out from her home on Grand Island.

"I was a little bit afraid to believe it, but then we compared birth certificates and the DNA, and there was no doubt about it. We're sisters."

The sisters share a birth mother, but so much more. They said they were shocked by how much they have in common. Now, they plan on spending as much time as they can bonding.

"I'm not letting her go ever!" High said.