Single mother killed in crash remembered as kind and giving

Posted at 6:36 PM, Feb 20, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a call Roland Andrew says he was not expecting from New York State Police early Friday morning, telling him his sister-in-law, 36 year-old Rebecca Vosburgh had been in a car accident.

“I got a call in the morning from a State Trooper. He asked me if I could meet him. On the phone they said she had passed,” Andrew said.

New York State Police say Vosburgh was traveling on the I-190 South near the Peace Bridge when she hit a guard rail, her car becoming stranded on the side of the road with her and her passenger in it.

It was then police say a tractor-trailer hit the disabled car. The impact also killed her passenger, 58 year-old James Papaj.

“It’s dangerous. It’s a two lane highway with no-where to go,” said Andrew.

Andrew says Vosburgh was loved by all who met her. She leaves behind three young daughters, an eight year-old, a 13 year-old and a 16 year-old.

“Three kids left without a mother and she was a single mother,” he said. “Tragedy all the way around. My brother passed a few years ago.”

Andrew says Vosburgh worked in home care and had a giving spirit.

“Always looking out for other people. Everyone who’s reaching out loved her. She was a giving person.”

Family is asking anyone interested to donate to the Go Fund Me, to help with funeral expenses and Rebecca’s kids.

