Sing the Change: The Buffalo Girlchoir dedicated concert to community following 5/14 remembrance

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night, the Buffalo Girlchoir held a special concert hoping to help uplift the East Side Community.

"I think it's really important to bring our song to the world because it brings people happiness," Giosco Singer, Helena Roaldi said.

"Instead of just an additional opportunity to sing, it's an opportunity to sing and to be a part of the greater community," Founder and Artistic Director of the Buffalo Girlchoir, Kathleen Bassett.

It was the start of a new tradition at a time when people here in Buffalo need it the most.

"I hope it's helping make people a bit more happier in this very sad time and especially in the remembrance of last year," Roaldi said.

With the concert being held at the Frank E. Merriweather Library which is just a block away from where tragedy took place, many singers said it's changed the perspective around what singing here really means.

"Unfortunately, last years performance did occur four days after the horrific violence at Tops," Bassett said. "So, it was a very emotional performance and we decided to turn it into a community service project as well as a concert."

"I hope that even more it emphasizes the joy that we can bring to people by singing and the effect that singing has on people that are watching," Roaldi said.

The theme for this season is Sing the Change and the concert was dedicated to all who helped out furing the aftermath of the 5/14 tragedy.

"You know they looked at the violence that had happened and they looked at climate change and they looked at the growing crisis of mental health in our youth and they said you know we want to sing about things that really matter and make a difference," Bassett said.

So in addition to the music, they asked the community to donate diapers and feminine hygiene products to help stock the library's pantry. Thanks to song writer and composer Caroline Mallonee, the girls said they have the perfect song to match their efforts.

"It's truly about finding your own strength and then also using your strength to help others who need to be lifted up," Mallonee said.

And they'll be singing the change until they see it.