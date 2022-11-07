Watch Now
Sinclairville man seriously injured in crash on Route 380 in the Town of Ellery

Posted at 11:41 AM, Nov 07, 2022
TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Sinclairville man was seriously injured in a crash on Route 380 in the Town of Ellery Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash around 7:15 a.m. Monday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Michael Lanphere was traveling north on Route 380 and "for an unknown reason" entered into the southbound lane resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, Lanphere sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene. He faces a failure to keep right traffic violation. The other driver sustained minor injuries and was released.

