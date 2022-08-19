Silver Comet back open at Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World announced today that the Silver Comet is officially back open after a three-year hiatus.

The classic wooden coaster originally debuted in 1999 and features an 82 ft drop and speeds up to 55 miles per hour.

In addition to the Silver Comet, Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World also offers water slides, live shows, games, and new food items.

Admission tickets are available for purchase in person or online. Daily tickets cost $20 and season passes cost $40. Children 3ft and under are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

You can purchase tickets or enroll in the newsletter here.