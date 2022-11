GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a woman they say is missing in Grand Island.

Investigators say 71-year-old Margaret Lew was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Friday at her home on Gregory Place.

They say she suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and was wearing a knit pompom hat, brown coat and black boots.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903.