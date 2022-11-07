Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing Cheektowaga woman

Cheektowaga Police Department
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 16:20:52-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cheektowaga woman.

According to the alert, 77-year-old Paulette Witherspoon left her home on Woodell Avenue on foot around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The alert says Witherspoon is reported to be living with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or related cognitive disorder. Witherspoon is described as 5'4" tall with short white/gray hair.

She may be wearing a black leather coat and a baseball cap.

You're asked to contact Cheektowaga police if you have any information.

