Silver Alert issued for missing Cheektowaga man who suffers from a cognitive disorder

Erie County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jun 13, 2022
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man in Cheektowaga.

Deputies say 79-year-old John W. Osuch suffers from Alzheimer's disease, dementia or another cognitive disorder.

They say he was last seen on Bory Drive in Cheektowaga and may be driving a 2021 Chevrolet Trax with license plate number BDS9744.

Osuch is believed to be wearing a red "USMC" cap and grey sweatpants. He is about 6'1" and weighs about 210lbs, is bald and has blue eyes.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone who may have seen Osuch to call Cheektowaga Police right away at (716) 686-3501.

