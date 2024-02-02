Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman.

Janina Otwinwoski, 78, was found in Chautauqua County on Thursday. She was sent home on a bus, possibly to an NFTA terminal in Buffalo, but it is unknown if she made it there.

Otwinwoski is described as 5'0" with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue turtleneck, gray pants, and a tan jacket.

She is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer's, dementia, or other related cognitive disorders and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3501.