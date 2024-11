CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for your help to find missing 62-year-old Paris Cotton.

Police say Cotton was last seen at 9p.m. Nov. 7 on Eggert Road in Cheektowaga. He left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say he was last seen wearing a brown suede jacket and black sweatpants. He may also have on a silver chain necklace and an Apple Watch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police at (716) 696-3501