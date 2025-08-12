Silver alert issued for 82-year-old Town of Tonawanda man with Alzheimer's

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating an 82-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for John Owczarek, 82, who was last seen on Fountain Park in the Town of Tonawanda, near the intersection of Sheridan Drive and the Boulevard.

Owczarek, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was wearing shorts, a white t-shirt, and glasses when he disappeared.

Police report that his brown Chevy pickup truck may have been spotted in the area of Packard Road and Lockport Road in Niagara County.

Anyone with information about Owczarek's whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 876-5300.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.