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Silver Alert for missing man in Tonawanda

SILVER ALERT MISSING TONAWANDA MAN
WKBW
SILVER ALERT MISSING TONAWANDA MAN
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TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Erie County Sheriff's Office to locate a missing man from Tonawanda.

William Bryant, 79, is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders.

Bryant was last seen wearing a purple shirt with the word "Faith" and tan shorts. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

His last known location was a Tim Hortons, 2631 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda.

If you have any information, contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at 716-876-5300.

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