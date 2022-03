BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a missing man from East Aurora.

Deputies say 63 year old Frederick Tornow is suffering from Alzheimer's Disease.

He is 5'7" and weighs about 210 pounds.

Authorities believe he may be driving a 2021 blue Honda Civic, four-door sedan.

The license plate number is AKJ2120.

If you see him give the Erie County Sheriff's Office a call at 716-858-2903.