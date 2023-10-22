Silver Alert for missing Gowanda man

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We have a Silver Alert for a missing Gowanda man.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says 66 year old Richard Inglut drove to visit family in Virginia, but never arrived at his destination.

Deputies say he suffers from the early stages of Alzheimer's Disease.

Inglut is about 5'8", weighs about 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt and sweatpants.

Authorities say he is driving a 2019 blue Ford Ranger with the license plate number KRY 8410.

If you spot him or know where he is call 911 right away.