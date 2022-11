CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Cheektowaga woman Monday afternoon.

According to the alert, 77-year-old Paulette Witherspoon left her home on Woodell Avenue on foot around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m. the alert was canceled and a release said she was found.