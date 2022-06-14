Silver Alert canceled, missing Cheektowaga man located south of Syracuse

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert Monday for a man from Cheektowaga who was reported missing. The alert has been canceled and the man was located south of Syracuse.
Cheektowaga police released the statement below which said in part that 79-year-old John W. Osuch was located by New York State police when driving his vehicle in the area of Route 81 south of Syracuse around 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was transported to an area hospital and his family was notified.
"Mr. Osuch was located by The New York State Police Troop C as Osuch drove his vehicle in the area of Rt 81 south of Syracuse at about 10:30pm. Mr. Osuch was pulled over and through the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper learned Osuch was a missing person. Mr. Osuch was in good health but was described as confused. He was transported to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center to be evaluated and his family was notified."
- Cheektowaga Police Department