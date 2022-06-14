Silver Alert canceled, missing Cheektowaga man located south of Syracuse

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert Monday for a man from Cheektowaga who was reported missing. The alert has been canceled and the man was located south of Syracuse.

Cheektowaga police released the statement below which said in part that 79-year-old John W. Osuch was located by New York State police when driving his vehicle in the area of Route 81 south of Syracuse around 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was transported to an area hospital and his family was notified.