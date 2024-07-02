'Silicon Valley of the Northeast': $40 million award for 'Semiconductor Superhighway' in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Western New York become a major manufacturer of semiconductors? According to some politicians, education and business leaders, we are well on our way.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Buffalo today to announce $40 million in federal funding. He said it will help Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse become what he calls the "NY Semiconductor Superhighway."

Schumer said this will help fuel the resources we need to start making our own semiconductor chips in Western New York.

That's something Rupa Shanmugan, the CEO of SoPark in Lackawanna hopes happens soon. She said they have been relying on other suppliers for electronic components for years.

"We experience a lot of the issues, concerns with the material shortage, with the chip shortages first hand. So, this actually means a lot because in the future you're not becoming dependant on getting components," said Shanmugan.

Schumer was at Northland Workforce Training Center Tuesday to announce the multi-million dollar award.

"And if you think we're just hyping it...it is estimated that within a few years, one-quarter of all the chips made in America will be made a few miles from the I-90," said Schumer.

He said the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse Tech Hub is the first in the Nation to win the $40 million award from his Chips and Science Law.

Peter Aarons is the Executive Director of The Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance. He called our region the "Silicon Valley of the Northeast."