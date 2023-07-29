Silent disco headphones party for 100 special needs students in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One organization is making ways to break the stigma when it comes to those with developmental disabilities and they’re doing that by using headphones for a silent disco party.

The Director of the Center of Resiliency Duncan Kirkwood tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this event all started with watching a Netflix show called “Atypical.”

It’s about parents having special needs students.

“And my wife and I are parents with special needs,” Kirkwood says. “We watched that show and they had a silent disco for the prom because some students with disabilities have sensory issues.”

Kirkwood tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he partnered with the “Parent Network of WNY as well as Mental Health Advocates of WNY to make this all happen.

He says the silent disco headphones work their magic.

“It changes how a party feels and for this population of students that’s a really good change so they can really have fun,” he says.

This event also happened with the help of a national DJ who says raising the volume to those with developmental disabilities warms his heart.

“I love it. This is one of my favorite events to do especially with special needs clients,” DJ Krazy T says. “They genuinely feel the music and have a good time.”

Others came to support their friends and family with developmental disabilities.

“I wanted to come with my brother,” says Sara Koteras, an attendee. “He’s the one with the disability so decided to try it out.”

Kirkwood says there will be more events similar to this one coming soon.

