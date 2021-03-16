Sign of Spring: Niagara River Ice Boom to be removed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the Niagara River Ice Boom is set to be removed.

Officials say Lake Erie's ice has rapidly reduced over the past few days and on March 15 the water temperature near the ice boom was 33 degrees.

"Considering the lack of ice cover on Lake Erie and the absence of ice in the Maid-of-the-Mist Pool below Niagara Falls, preparations are underway for the removal of the Lake Erie – Niagara River Ice Boom," a release says.

If conditions allow, crews will begin opening the boom's 22 spans on Thursday, March 18.

Officials say in 2020 boom opening began on March 2. The latest date for the start of the boom opening was May 3 in 1971 and the earliest start date was February 28 in 2012.

The boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River since the winter of 1964.