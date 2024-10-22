Siena Poll: VP Harris holds a 19-point lead over former president Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris has a 19-point lead over former president Donald Trump in New York.

According to the poll, Harris leads Trump 58-39%, her biggest lead to date.

It also shows voters trust Harris on abortion and democracy by a large margin.

In a tighter race, Harris leads Trump in voters for the economy and immigration 46%.

The poll also shows Governor Kathy Hochul's approval rating is up from the last poll.

However, she's still viewed favorably by a small majority.

Her rating is between 36-51%, up from September's 34-54%.

Her job approval rating is at 41-51%, up slightly from September's 39-56%.