Siena Poll: Strong support for Gov. Hochul's free school meals proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll is looking at how voters view Governor Kathy Hochul and some of her recent proposals.

The poll shows most voters back initiatives to provide free meals in schools and to increase the average child tax credit. However, Governor Hochul's favorability remains low, with only 39 percent of respondents viewing her positively.

The poll also shows that nearly 60 percent of voters surveyed prefer someone else to serve as governor, while 31 percent would support Hochul for re-election.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.