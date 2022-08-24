Siena Poll: Only 27% of New Yorkers satisfied with life than a year ago

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Siena College poll released Wednesday found only 27% of New Yorkers are more satisfied with life than a year ago. This percentage is down from 44% of New Yorkers in 2018.

The poll also found that over 70% are satisfied with family and friends, spiritual life, where they live, their community and their health.

"In 2018 we noted a decline in New Yorkers' life satisfaction from 2008 when we first asked these questions, but after Covid, political turmoil, and now inflation, we see a significant drop among state residents in every category of life satisfaction," Siena College Research Institute Direction, Don Levy said.

Most dissatisfaction among New Yorkers was with personal financial conditions and the direction of the world. Only 12% of New Yorkers were completely satisfied with their financial condition, and 75% are not very or not at all satisfied with the world. This includes political, economic, social, and environmental issues/trends, and the direction that the world is going.

Less New Yorkers are also satisfied with their work, with only 24% completely satisfied with work, and 26% satisfied with what they do for recreation.