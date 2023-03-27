Siena Poll: New York voters show bipartisan support for giving judges more discretion when it comes to bail

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College Poll released Monday found two proposals in Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2024 budget have bipartisan support among voters.

More than 75% of voters polled said they support raising income taxes for those making at least $5 million.

72% of those polled reported they support giving judges more discretion when it comes to setting bail for people accused of serious crimes.

That is something local prosecutors and police have called for when it comes to bail reform in Western New York.

The poll also found there is majority support for banning flavored tobacco (58%) and providing fiscal incentives to municipalities that meet increased housing goals (54%).

Allowing SUNY to increase tuition garnered strong bipartisan opposition (64%), according to the poll.

Participating voters said crime and lack of affordable housing are serious problems that the state needs to address.

The deadline for the governor to submit the budget is Saturday.

2024 Presidential Election

When it comes to the 2024 Presidential Election, the poll found Republican voters preferred former President Donald Trump over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (52%-27%).

Meanwhile, 43% of participating Democrats think their party should renominate President Joe Biden. 51% said they prefer a "different candidate."

Per the poll, Biden’s favorability rating is 48% down from 54% last month. Hochul has a 43% favorability rating, down slightly from 46% in February.