Siena Poll: Majority of New Yorkers support using federal land as temporary shelters for migrants

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The latest Siena College poll is shedding light on how New Yorkers feel about using Federal property as temporary shelters for migrants.

According to the poll 56% of participants support using federal land and buildings as temporary housing for migrants in the state.

59% also say they would support making it easier for them to be granted work authorizations regardless of immigration status;

and 60% support a comprehensive bill to providing a pathway to citizenship.

You can read the full poll here.

