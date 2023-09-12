LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The latest Siena College poll is shedding light on how New Yorkers feel about using Federal property as temporary shelters for migrants.
According to the poll 56% of participants support using federal land and buildings as temporary housing for migrants in the state.
59% also say they would support making it easier for them to be granted work authorizations regardless of immigration status;
and 60% support a comprehensive bill to providing a pathway to citizenship.
You can read the full poll here.
Siena Poll: Majority of New Yorkers support using federal land as temporary shelters for migrants
Posted at 6:20 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 06:20:05-04
