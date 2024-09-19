Siena Poll: Governor Hochul's favorability rating drops to all time low

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll shows Governor Hochul's favorability rating has hit all time lows across the state.

Her job approval rating is also down, falling by 14% to 56%, her worst approval rating ever.

Analysts explain Hochul has a lower net favorability rating in New York than Donald Trump in a state that is usually blue.

The study also found Vice President Kamala Harris leads former president Donald Trump by 13 points among likely voters statewide.

According to the poll, voters say they trust Harris more on key topics like abortion, immigration and the economy.