BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll shows Governor Hochul is seeing an increase in favorability with 44% of those surveyed approving of the job she's doing as governor.

This is the first time since January of 2024 that her rating has been positive but just barely.

Her "Re-elect" rating is also up with 39% of New Yorkers saying they would pick Hochul. In March, her "Re-elect" rating was 34%.

Nearly half of participants say they want someone else as governor.