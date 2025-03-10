Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul leads in early look at the 2026 Democratic Primary

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll shows Governor Kathy Hochul has a huge lead in an early look at the 2026 Democratic Primary.

The poll shows Hochul has the support of 46% of democrats, while Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado has 11% in the primary.

This lead comes as the poll also shows most New Yorkers want someone else other than Hochul to run this state as governor.

Only 34% of all voters say they'd re-elect Hochul while 56% say they want someone else.

The governor's favorability rating is between 40-50%, and her job approval is 46-48%.