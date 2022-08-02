Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul holds 14-point lead in race for NYS Governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll released Tuesday morning is providing insight into what can be expected on Election Day.
According to the poll, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53-39%.
That serves as a reflection of the Democrat's strong enrollment advantage in New York State since the poll found both candidates are holding on to their parties.
"Fourteen weeks is a long time in politics, and we know most voters don’t really begin to focus on elections till after Labor Day. Still, Hochul has an early – but certainly not insurmountable – lead. In fact, while Democrats have taken the last four gubernatorial elections, Zeldin’s current 14-point deficit matches the closest Republicans have come in those races, when Andrew Cuomo defeated Rob Astorino 54-40% in 2014," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.
Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is also holding a lead over Republican Joe Pinion to keep his seat, 56-35%.
With a 14-point lead, Democratic Attorney General Letitia James leads Republican Michael Henry, 50-36%.
Voters Support New Law Expanding Requirements for Concealed Carry Permit
- 82% of voters are in support a new law concerning gun safety and harm prevention.
- The new law would expand eligibility requirements to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon, background checks with character references and firearms safety training courses.
SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe Panned by Voters; Overwhelming Support for Abortions Being Legal
- An overwhelming number of voters disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion.
- More than 2/3 of New York voters reported they oppose the decision.
- According to the poll, nearly 3/4 of voters think abortion should be always (44%) or mostly (30%) legal.