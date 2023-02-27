Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul favorability and job approval dip, Pres. Biden best approval rating since 2021

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College Poll found Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings both dropped in February, but still remain positive.

According to the poll, Hochul has a 46-43% favorability rating, from 48-42% in January. Her job approval rating stands at 56-40%, down from 56-36% last month.

Most of the survey respondents who disapprove of Hochul's work said she is not doing enough to address crime or make New York more affordable.

92% of surveyed New Yorkers said crime continues to be a serious problem across the state and two-thirds said it’s a serious problem in their community.

"Double digit majorities approve of the job he’s doing to protect American democracy and keep America safe. But slightly smaller majorities disapprove of the way he’s addressing both immigration and inflation,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

Surveyed voters strongly support four of Hochul's Budget Proposals, two have strong bipartisan support and two are opposed.

The survey findings come as the governor is set to speak at the University of Buffalo Monday. She is expected to discuss investment in Western New York as part of next year's budget.

The 7 News I-Team will follow up with Gov. Hochul at that time to address the state's accountability in the deadly December blizzard.

Last month, Hochul told the I-Team she was putting out requests for proposals to get a third-party investigator to review the state's response, but that never happened.

Instead, 7 News was told the state picked a firm already under state contract to perform the review.

Meanwhile, the poll also showed New York voters giving President Joe Biden his best approval rating since 2021.

Per the poll, his favorability rating is up to 54-43%, from 49-47% last month, his best since October 2021. His job approval rating hit a new high, 55-42%, up from 51-47% in January.

On the other hand, Rep. George Santos is seeing negative favorability numbers. A majority of surveyed voters said they want him to resign from Congress.

According to the poll, his favorability rating is down 17-64%. That is down further, from 16-56% in January.

66% of voters statewide say he should resign from Congress, up from 59% last month.