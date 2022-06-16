Siena Poll: 76 percent of New Yorkers support new gun laws

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll released Thursday morning shows overwhelming support for new gun laws.

76 percent of voters say a new law requiring a permit to get a semi-automatic rifle, being at least 21, passing a background check and taking a safety course will be good for New York.

"It’s worth noting that 67% of Republicans and 73% of gun owners (about one-fifth of all voters) think the law will be good,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

79 percent of voters also want to see the Supreme Court uphold New York's decades-old law requiring a license to carry a concealed handgun.

“Four years ago, marking the fifth anniversary of New York’s Safe Act – at the time, one of the strictest gun control measures in the nation – voters supported the Safe Act by a wide 61-28% margin. Now, support for needing both a permit for acquiring a semi-automatic weapon and a license for carrying a concealed weapon is even higher – across the ideological spectrum,” Greenberg said.

The poll also found New Yorkers strongly support enhanced abortion protections and want the Supreme Court to keep Roe V. Wade.