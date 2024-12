BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new poll from Siena College is looking at some key issues New Yorkers want lawmakers to address.

The poll shows neighbors see cost of living as the top priority for lawmakers in Albany.

The governor's approval rating has gotten a slight bump from October, now sitting at 39%-49%. When asked if they would vote to re-elect Hochul in 2026, 57% of New Yorkers said they would want someone else in office.