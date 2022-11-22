Sidewalks are snow free in the Village of East Aurora after extreme snow storm

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Public Works crews are working tirelessly to ensure its sidewalks are snow free after facing an extreme snow storm.

Business owners are excited about the village's widespread clean-up effort after having to close because of the storm.

"But at some point, it is out of your control, so anything that a town can do or to clean this mess up," says Linda Coletti, owner of Toy Loft. "And allow people to pass through, and for them to do it so quickly, I truly appreciate it."

Public works employees tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person they've been on the job clearing the streets since four in the morning after the storm.

"They did such an amazing job," says Danielle Webb, owner of Dress Shop. "We couldn't move on Friday, so I got in there on Saturday, and they have already cleared most of it, and then the next day, all of it is gone."

Public works did say everything's a priority, and the workers are doing a phenomenal job clearing the streets in the Village of East Aurora.

"I've seen them pull this off before, and we've been in business there for 40 years," Webb says. "But every year they get better and better and better, and this year they rocked it was good."

East Aurora Public Works says all sidewalks should be cleared by the end of the week.