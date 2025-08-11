'Showcase of excellence': Watch the 2025 Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive is billed as the ultimate showcase of excellence in youth livestock exhibition and you can watch the big event this Friday on WKBW's digital platforms.

This is how the Erie County Fair describes this year's Grand Drive:

The Grand Drive is where the best of the best come together—honoring the commitment and passion that these young agricultural leaders pour into their projects. Judging this unforgettable experience are Brandon Morgan of Blanchard, OK, Caleb Boden, Kane Aegerter of Seward, NE, and Lane Halfmann of Garden City, TX, each bringing their expertise to recognize outstanding achievements in livestock. Whether you’re an exhibitor, a supporter, or a spectator, this event is a celebration of youth in agriculture, highlighting their perseverance and success on the grandest stage. Join us in the Showplex to witness the future of livestock and the dedication that makes it possible!

The Youth Livestock Expo Grand Drive will take place inside the Showplex on the Erie County Fairgrounds on August 15 at 8 p.m. You can watch it live on the WKBW website, mobile app, or by downloading the WKBW app on your connected TV.