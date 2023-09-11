Showcase of artistic talent in Orchard Park

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park was busy this weekend while the Bills are away in New York City.

Parking lots filled with vendors for the Orchard Park Festival of the Arts.

More than 200 local businesses took part, selling foods, arts, crafts and more.

It's bigger than last year's event which was at ECC.

Vendors tell us it's a great event to get a gift for your loved one or just spend quality time.

This is a tradition dating back to 1961, bringing vendors and shoppers from all over the northeast.

