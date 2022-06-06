Shots fired at several homes in the Town of Bethany Saturday night, no injuries reported

TOWN OF BETHANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired at several homes in the Town of Bethany Saturday night.

The shots were fired at several homes on Bethany Center Road between Mayne and Raymond Roads sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and the early morning hours of Sunday. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said it is believed the incidents were isolated and random in nature with no known motive for a targeted attack.

According to the sheriff's office, a two-door dark blue car with a loud exhaust was reported to be observed driving up and down the road around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (585) 343-5000 and ask to speak with investigator DeLong at extension 3572 or email Ryan.DeLong@co.genesee.ny.us