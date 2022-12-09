Shopping local for holiday shopping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holidays are right around the corner and it's important to support local businesses.

According to the Better Business Bureau when you spend $100 at a local store $68 stays in the community compared to a big box store where only $43 stays.

Luckily in Buffalo, there are plenty of businesses to choose from.

Like the Broadway Market with over 50 vendors inside the building year-round.

"Lots of unique items at the market, they are all small business owners who rely on these sales to stay here all year round," Market Manager Kathleen Peterson said.

Taking a trip to Grant Street you can find Paloma Exchange where they offer secondhand clothing and items for resale.

For owner Marissa Bona the holiday season is her busiest time.

"It makes a huge difference for people who own and work at the small stores they are your neighbors and the people you see at Wegman's," Bona said.